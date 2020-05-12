Castle View retirement village celebrates VE day

A retirement home celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE day with special festivities on Friday.

Staff and residents at Castle View retirement village in Helston Lane, Windsor celebrated the ‘joyous day’ by singing on balconies, cream teas and watching the Queen’s Speech.

On Tuesday, May 8 1945 peace was declared across Europe as the Allies of the Second World War announced victory over Nazi Germany.

John Webster, an 87-year-old resident said: “It was such a joyous day,and really hit the spot in blending commemoration and celebration - remembering those who had lost their lives while rejoicing that it was all over.”

Residents at Castle View went into self-isolation ahead of the lockdown along with manager Lisa Fisher, her dog Benjy and restaurant manager Caz Hughes.

Winston Churchill’s iconic speech where he told the British public the war in Europe was over was broadcast to the nation at 3pm.

Everyone gathered to watch the speech alongside a live stream of a Kathrine Jenkins concert.

Robin Hughes, CEO of Castle View said: “It was a fine day of celebration and another great example of the community spirit that our residents and staff enjoy together.”