10-year-old raises money for Alexander Devine in cycle challenge

A 10-year-old from Windsor challenged himself to cycle seven marathons in seven days to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Tommy Madoc-Jones decided to do his bit to ‘support the sick children and their families’ by riding 26.2 miles for charity but after one cycle challenge he felt he could do more.

“I managed to complete it in one day and it was easier than I thought it would be. So I decided it would be a bigger challenge to try and do one a day for seven days,” said Tommy.

“I wanted to help Alexander Devine because they are at risk of losing a lot of donations as a result of the coronavirus and I wanted to help and support the sick children and their families.”

Since beginning the challenge Tommy has raised £1,388 of his £1,500 target.

“I have really enjoyed doing it and the generous donations have kept me going.

“My toes are starting to hurt but other than that, I am doing fine.”

Tommy finished his seven marathons on Wednesday and began another yesterday (Thursday) as he continues to raise funds.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tommymadoc-jones to donate.