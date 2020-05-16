SITE INDEX

    • Windsor and Eton Rotary Club support Windsor Foodshare in pandemic

    Since the beginning of lockdown Windsor Foodshare has been supported by the Windsor and Eton Rotary Club.

    Toby and Claire Wheeler have been helping rotary club members collect items from the donations boxes in Tesco Dedworth and delivering them to the foodshare distribution point in Smiths Lane.

    Members have also voted to donate a proportion of their lunch money to Windsor Foodshare for the foreseeable future.

