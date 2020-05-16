Windsor and Eton Rotary Club support Windsor Foodshare in pandemic

04:00PM, Saturday 16 May 2020
Toby and Claire Wheeler at Tesco Dedworth
Since the beginning of lockdown Windsor Foodshare has been supported by the Windsor and Eton Rotary Club.
Toby and Claire Wheeler have been helping rotary club members collect items from the donations boxes in Tesco Dedworth and delivering them to the foodshare distribution point in Smiths Lane.
Members have also voted to donate a proportion of their lunch money to Windsor Foodshare for the foreseeable future.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Tributes have been paid to a former headteacher of Windsor Girls’ School following her death aged 52.
Nearly 200 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 at hospitals run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.