Bourne Avenue resident hits out at council after bin collections stop

A frustrated resident has hit out at the council after bin collections on his road stopped during lockdown.

Residents at Bourne Avenue have been taking their bins to the junction with Bolton Road for them to be collected.

“They have been collecting some rubbish but they are not systematically cleaning up rubbish, which is left,” said Bourne Avenue resident Ian McKenzie.

“We are having to report fly-tipping to have rubbish collected,” he added.

Mr McKenzie told the Express that bin collections on the street, which serves about 70 households, stopped several weeks into the lockdown.

“The abandonment of kerbside refuse collection in the street became evident in the early weeks of the lockdown when the Royal Borough refuse vehicles unilaterally decided to just stop accessing our road, citing the density of parked cars making their standard vehicle access difficult,” he said.

Despite the easing of some lockdown restrictions over the last few weeks, the number of vehicles parked in Bourne Avenue remains high as residents continue to work from home and self-isolate.

“We are still kept in the dark about when we can expect just a basic refuse service,” Mr McKenzie added.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), cabinet member for environment services, said: “We are aware there is an ongoing problem at Bourne Avenue that we are trying to resolve.”

She added that the council ‘is writing to each resident’ to update them on the situation. A spokeswoman from the council confirmed bin collections have not been suspended in Bourne Avenue, but there is an ongoing issue with access. She added: “Our parking enforcement team have been ticketing illegally parked vehicles each week but a ticketed vehicle still blocks access.

“Residents have been advised to bring their bins to the end of the road for collection and the majority are doing so, which we are grateful for.”