Shoppers return to high street as restrictions on non-essential shops are lifted

Windsor shops had a ‘slow but positive start’ as they reopened on Monday – with about 40 per cent of them now open.

“There was a nice balance of people out,” said Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) on the atmosphere in the town when some shops opened on Monday.

“The approach from the shops has been very friendly and encouraging,” she added.

“All are behaving very responsibly and I think the residents are as well.”

The re-opening of the High Street will be ‘slow and gradual’ as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Paul Roach, Windsor, Eton and Ascot town manager, said: “It was a really positive start.

“It was the biggest Monday I’ve seen in a long time.”

Throughout the lockdown residents have been encouraged to ‘stay local and shop local’ to help protect the town’s economy.

“Businesses have done all they can to take health seriously,” said Mr Roach, about the shops which are capping the number of people allowed in at any one time and providing hand sanitisers for customers.

Around 40 per cent of shops in the town are now open and it is hoped this will increase to around 70 per cent by the end of the month.

Mr Roach added: “The people I spoke to are really pleased to be back. It was a slow start but it was a positive start.”