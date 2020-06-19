Windsor Homeless Project to host virtual Sleep Out

A homeless charity is encouraging people to camp out in their gardens or bed down in their living rooms to raise money for rough sleepers.

Windsor Homeless Project’s (WHP) annual Sleep Out, which was hosted last year in Windsor Youth and Community Centre’s outdoor sports cage in Alma Road, will take place in people’s own homes due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to try to do a sleep-in,” said WHP project manager Nick Roberts.

The event will take place on Friday, June 26 and the charity is encouraging residents to take part to raise ‘as much money as possible’.

Entertainment will also be streamed via Facebook Live including quizzes and music from the Skin and Blister Sisters.

“It’s our largest event held annually and generates a large amount of money,” said Nick.

Last year the Sleep Out raised £12,000 for the charity.

He said the service would be needed ‘more than ever’ following the impact of COVID-19 on employment and the economy.

Since the lockdown forced WHP to temporarily close its weekly drop-in centre, it has instead been offering a takeaway service, delivering 1,500 hot meals and food parcels over the past 12 weeks.

The charity is also due to open a day centre at St Edward’s Church in Alma Road at the end of June which will be open from 11am-2pm.

“It’s a definite that demand will go up,” Nick said.

Visit https://bit.ly/WHPRegister2020 to join the Sleep Out or www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/sleepout2020 to donate.