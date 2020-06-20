Castle View Retirement Village marathon raises £971 for NHS

Residents at a retirement home completed a virtual marathon to raise money for NHS charities.

Castle View Retirement Village in Helston Lane ran or walked around either the outside of the home starting at the reception completing 248 laps, or 383 laps of the Sky deck.

Together the team raised £971.

Lisa Fisher, village manager of Castle View, said: “It was a lot of fun during lockdown.

“It was a valiant effort enthusiastically embraced by everyone, including those who weren’t perhaps quite so strong on their feet but used their strollers to help them round.”

The combination of the two routes totalled 26.2 miles and took six days for staff and residents to complete together with Lisa’s dog Benjy.

Following the success of Castle View’s first marathon, residents and staff are now planning to embark on another challenge from Land’s End to John O’Groats when it is safe.

The Just Giving page is still open for donations. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/castle-view-retirement-village-ltd to make a contribution.