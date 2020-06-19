Royal Windsor Horticultural Society launch ‘Hope and Happiness Project’

Sunflowers have been gifted to Windsor businesses and residents by the Royal Windsor Horticultural Society (RWRHS) following the cancellation of the annual show.

The initiative, sponsored by Berkeley Homes, has seen the RWRHS donate 70 pots of ready planted sunflowers for businesses to display outside their premises alongside 2,000 packets of dwarf Sunflower ‘Soleil’ seeds to residents.

It is part of the RWRHS’ ‘Hope and Happiness Project’ rooted in ‘green therapy’ which advocates gardening as a way to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

The society was due to celebrate its 115th annual Royal Windsor Summer Show next month but was forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

Admiral Sir James Perowne, president of the society and governor of Windsor Castle, said: “The society is thrilled to be launching this project with the generous support of Berkeley Homes.

“It can be hard to find meaningful projects in these difficult times, but by growing sunflowers in our front gardens, flower boxes and green spaces, this is something we can do together as a community, supporting each other and looking towards a brighter future.”

The society will also be launching a photo competition with the Windsor Express as part of the project and will ask residents to snap a picture of their sunflowers.

Entrants have been urged to use their creativity with unusual props and camera angles.

The Hope and Happiness Picture Competition will be judged by David Emanuel, vice president of the society; Andrew Try, chairman and Lady Nicola Perowne.

Winners will receive £100 of National Garden gift vouchers. Photos must be submitted by Thursday, September 10.

Benjamin Ivey, sales director at Berkeley Homes, said: “Sunflowers have long been a cultural symbol for strength and happiness, and this is exactly the kind of message our community needs right now.”

Visit www.rwrhs.com to register for your free seed packets and planters of ready-grown sunflowers.