Application for Aldi supermarket faces opposition

Bray Parish Council has objected to proposals for an Aldi store in Dedworth.

A planning application for the discount supermarket, which would replace the garden centre in Dedworth Road, formerly Wyevale, was submitted to the Royal Borough last month.

Aldi wishes to operate six days a week from 7am to 11pm and 10am to 5pm on Sundays.

The parish council opposes the proposals because of its impact on neighbours and concern over traffic congestion.

In its letter of objection, it stated: “The site is within 0.5 miles of the junction of the B3024 with the A308 and the parish council has previously made public its concern regarding levels of road traffic on this road.

“It is also concerned about the effects of pollution and congestion from additional traffic on the already busy Dedworth Road.”

It added that the Cardinal Clinic would be ‘severely disturbed by the arrival of a busy food store’.

Pat Morrish, co-founder of the Cardinal Clinic psychiatric hospital told the Express it runs Bishops Hall, an outpatient department treating children and adolescents six days a week, next to the proposed site.

She said: “You can’t concentrate on talking to a child with that noise going on. I am passionate about preserving the peace and quiet for everybody, particularly for people with mental health problems.”

Richard Endacott, chair of the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA), also objected to the plans.

He said: “We welcome a discount supermarket but we don’t think it’s the right location in a residential area.”

He added the WWRA are concerned about ‘traffic flow’ and opening times which will be disruptive for residents and for the Cardinal Clinic.

However, one resident wrote to the council in support, saying they would ‘love’ to see a discount supermarket in Windsor because, ‘as an elderly person it is very hard money-wise.’

Responding to the concerns, a spokesman for Aldi said: “We are disappointed that Bray Parish Council has objected to our proposals for a new community food store on Dedworth Road.

“The proposed store would be the first in Windsor and would represent a multi-million-pound investment in the local area, creating up to 40 full and part-time jobs, paid well above the National Living Wage, and improving shopping choice for local residents.

“We were pleased that 83 per cent of comments received from the local community during the pre-application consultation supported our proposals for a new store in Windsor.

“We will continue to work closely with residents and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council throughout the application process before a decision on the future of the site is made.”

The application will be determined at a later date.