SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 26
30 °C
Sat, 27
21 °C
Sun, 28
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Travellers at Sutherland Grange Park asked to vacate land

    Travellers who occupied a site at Sutherland Grange Park in Maidenhead Road on Saturday have been served a second notice asking them to vacate the area.

    A notice under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 was issued by the environmental health officer on Monday requesting the occupiers ‘leave the land and remove the vehicle(s) and any other property’ by Tuesday evening.

    A second notice was served on Wednesday asking the occupiers to vacate the land by 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday) after they failed to leave the site.

    Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West), said: “I want to thank a great many Royal Borough officers, as well as police officers, who have worked hard to ensure that everything was done that could be done, and should be done, in accordance with the law, sometimes in difficult circumstances.”

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved