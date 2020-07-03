PETA protest against pigeon racing outside Windsor Castle

An animal rights organisation protested outside Windsor Castle on Wednesday in a demonstration against ‘horrific’ pigeon racing.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is urging the Queen to end her involvement in pigeon racing after a PETA US investigation found hundreds of birds died when sent to the annual South African Million Dollar Pigeon Race (SAMDPR) from countries around the world. PETA said the numbers include birds sent on behalf of the Queen.

A protester dressed as an injured pigeon with crutches stood outside the castle with a fellow demonstrator holding a sign which read ‘Your Majesty: Stop sending pigeons to their deaths.’

The organisation has also launched a petition urging the Queen the end her patronages to UK pigeon-racing associations and turn her pigeon loft in Sandringham into a sanctuary for lost, injured and unwanted birds.

A Sandringham Estate spokesperson said: “Sandringham Estate has operated a pigeon loft for almost 150 years, and adheres to all standards and regulations required.”SAMDPR has been contacted for comment by the Express.