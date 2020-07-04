10-year-old from Windsor raises money for NSPCC

A 10-year-old boy from Windsor is completing a sports challenge to raise money for a children’s charity.

Joshua Collacott has been running, swimming and cycling in support of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children).

His initial goal was to run 150km, the equivalent of running from Windsor to Dover, and decided to match the distance of crossing the English channel by swimming 34km and cycling 290km, as if travelling from Calais to Paris by bike.

“He saw an advert about an NSPCC campaign raising money for children in lockdown,” his father Jon Collacott explained.

“It was an emotional advert and he asked lots of questions about it.”

This inspired Joshua to start a fundraising campaign for the charity. He aimed to raise £250, but has smashed that, raising £1,362.

Joshua completed the run at the beginning of lockdown and finished the swim yesterday (Thursday) morning after getting out of bed at 6am, three days a week.

He is hoping to finish the cycling challenge in just over a week.

“The aim is to raise as much as we can for the children,” Jon said.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/la-collacott?utm_source= Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_ content=la-collacott&utm_ campaign=pfp-email&utm_ term= 66aada8ffc424de9 bfc0428ec16f21f3 to donate to Joshua’s campaign.