Legoland Windsor reopens to the public

02:18PM, Monday 06 July 2020
Legoland reopened to the public on Saturday - with a number of social distancing measures in place.
Guests had their temperatures taken on entry and were encouraged to wear face coverings in the park.
Seats were left empty on rides to allow for social distancing and all tickets had to be booked in advance.
Visitors were also able to check out the Miniland attraction which was dedicated to the heroes of lockdown.
The new scene included miniature NHS staff members, teachers, postmen, refuse collectors, Joe Wicks and Captain Tom Moore
The project took 40 hours to complete and 5,000 LEGO bricks.
The attraction will be on display until November.
