Borough awarded £1.5million to spruce up area around Windsor Castle

A £1.5million funding package has been secured by the Royal Borough to improve the area around Windsor Castle for tourists.

The money, awarded by the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, will be spent on expanding the pedestrian areas directly outside the castle’s visitor entrance.

Castle Hill and St Alban’s Street are two of the streets set to benefit.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, told a virtual meeting of the Berkshire Local Transport Body on Wednesday:

“I’d like to highlight the importance of works such as these at this particular time with the effects of COVID-19, particular on our Windsor area which is so reliant on tourism and restaurants and retail.”

He added: “The castle is due to open at the end of the month and we are hoping to bring visitors back to Windsor as soon as possible.

“These works will make the experience better, more pleasant and generate economic benefits.”

The Royal Borough will receive a total of £1,562,500 for the scheme.

Work is expected to start in October with an anticipated completion date of April next year.