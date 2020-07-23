Queue returns as Windsor Castle reopens to the public

Crowds returned to the town today as Windsor Castle reopened to the public after three months of closure.

A queue to enter the royal residence could be seen this morning with some visitors even arriving by boat.

Nick Webber and Juliet Webber were two of the first people to arrive at Windsor Castle today and travelled by boat

A number of safety measures have been introduced at Windsor Castle which include the introduction of timed tickets, markers and signs on the floor to ensure social distancing and hand sanitiser.

Yesterday it was revealed by the Royal Collection Trust that visitors would be able to view wartime pantomime pictures.

The portraits, which hang in the Waterloo Chamber, have only been revealed just once since the Second World War, following the fire of 1992.

During the war the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and her sister Princess Margaret took part in a series of pantomimes in the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle to raise money for the Royal Household Wool Fund, which supplied yarn to make comforters for soldiers fighting at the Front.

At the beginning of the war, the series of portraits by Sir Thomas Lawrence that usually line the walls of the Waterloo Chamber were removed from their frames for safe keeping. To make the space more festive, 16 ‘pantomime pictures’ were commissioned from teenage evacuee and art student Claude Whatham.

After the war the original portraits were put back up and the pantomime pictures were hidden beneath them.

During the closure the portraits were removed for essential maintenance so visitors will now be able to view the pantomime pictures.