Safe place for dogs opens at Victoria Park

A dog agility trail has opened at Victoria Park.

Located at the back of the Broom Farm estate the trail is the winning entry of the ‘Bright Ideas Competition’ launched in 2017.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Windsor St George, in partnership with the Royal Borough, the competition encouraged children and adults to submit ideas which would help improve the area.

The winning idea is the brainchild of Ester Singh, 12, who wanted to create a safe place where people could take their dogs after one of her friends lost her dog in a car collision.

A safe space is exactly what has been created and it is also perfect for strengthening a dog’s agility with various jumps, tunnels, balancing beams and poles to weave around.

