Dedworth Middle School to welcome new headteacher in September

A school in Dedworth is welcoming a new headteacher in September.

Nicola Chandler, who celebrated a ‘Good’ Ofsted report while headteacher at Trevelyan Middle School last year, will take over leadership of Dedworth Middle School when the new term begins.

“I am determined over time to secure an outstanding future for the pupils and to build an ethos within which both staff and pupils are motivated, driven and supported,” said Ms Chandler.

“Despite the many challenges we face as school leaders in the 21st century, I continue to feel excited and passionate about preparing children to become independent and confident lifelong learners and thus feel humbled to be entrusted in this new role at Dedworth.”

She added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my three years as head at Trevelyan Middle School and have learnt many valuable lessons which I will take forward with me.

“I envisage continuing to work very closely within the local community to provide the very best for our pupils and thus feel proud and privileged to be part of Windsor Learning Partnership’s pivotal journey.”

Louise Toulorge, chair of governors at Dedworth Middle School, added: “We are very much looking forward to Nicola joining us in September. Nicola’s talent and her dedication to the education of young people in Windsor are second to none and I am delighted at the prospect of working with her to deliver her vision for education at Dedworth Middle School.”