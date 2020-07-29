Protesters against British Airways job cuts march through Windsor

Protesters against British Airways job cuts marched through Windsor on Tuesday.

In April, BA set out plans to make up to 12,000 staff redundant due to pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest was organised by Unite, a trade union which represents employees at the airline.

Protesters marched from Trinity Place to the top of Peascod Street with banners that read: ‘British Airways Stop Betraying Britain’.

The trade union is also calling on the Government to review British Airways landing slots at Heathrow.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “It is simply wrong for British Airways to have privileged access to landing slots while its workforce is sacrificed for the benefit of shareholders.”

BA said it was acting to save jobs and has urged the unions to work with them.

A BA spokesman said: “We are acting now to protect as many jobs possible. The airline industry is facing the deepest structural change in its history, as well as facing a severely weakened global economy.

“We call on Unite and GMB to work with us as our pilots' union BALPA, is doing. Working together we can protect more jobs as we prepare for a new future.”