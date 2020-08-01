Mayor attends reopening of Castle Hotel in Windsor

10:00AM, Saturday 01 August 2020
A hotel is excited to welcome back guests after the mayor attended an official opening ceremony when lockdown restrictions were lifted at the beginning of July.
Mayor of Windsor Cllr Sayonara Luxton cut the ribbon outside the Castle Hotel in Windsor High Street as it reopened on Friday, July 24 after it was forced to close in March.
The 16th-century hotel has taken numerous precautions to keep guests safe during the pandemic including ‘welcome packs’ featuring personal hand sanitiser wipes and masks.
Tables have also been spaced out and some seating areas have been temporarily removed in communal areas to maintain social distancing.
Most staff have been brought back from furlough and others are expected to rejoin the team soon.
Although international guests are continuing to stay away amid the pandemic, the hotel has seen a rise in domestic tourists taking ‘staycations.’
“Brits are discovering this royal, historic town,” said Sam Goss, general manager at the Castle Hotel.
“We are looking forward to welcoming more international visitors as travel restrictions lift,” he added.
