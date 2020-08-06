6-year-old raises more than £1,000 for horse rescue centre

A 6-year-old girl has raised more than £1,000 for a horse rescue charity in Old Windsor in a sponsored scoot.

Penny Williams from Ascot rode her scooter from the War Horse Memorial in Ascot to the Copper Horse statue in Windsor on Sunday in support of Blue Acre Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Old Windsor.

She has raised £1,495 for the centre which cares for abused, neglected and abandoned horses and ponies.

“Penny has had a huge love for all animals since she was able to walk and talk,” said Penny’s mum Claire Williams.

“It all began with the love of all dogs, in particular her Nanny’s dog called Ted. The love of animals gradually expanded and now horses and dogs are her world.”

She has been visiting the Blue Acre Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre since January.

“Penny loves her Sunday mornings there and realises that the centre relies on donations and help from volunteers, because she is only six she can’t obviously help with the manual labour and came up with the idea of a sponsored scoot,” Claire added.

The centre was established by Caron North and Bob Regan in 2002 and is caring for 47 horses as well as rescue dogs, chickens, turkeys, ducks, pigs and goats.

They rely entirely on donations to pay for vet bills, hay, rugs and straw.

“Penny was also concerned of the wellbeing of the animals and who could take care of them but understood whilst she couldn’t visit in lockdown, Caron and the other wonderful volunteers at Blue Acre were still taking the same love and care for the animals as usual and was reassured.”

Visit here to donate.