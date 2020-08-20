Plans for retirement homes at site of Thames Hospice refused by councillors

Plans to build retirement housing at what will soon be the old site of Thames Hospice were refused by councillors on Wednesday.

The proposals to redevelop Pine Lodge hospice in Hatch Lane to provide 45 homes for people aged 55 and over were discussed at a virtual Royal Borough Development Management Panel.

In October the charity hopes to open the doors of its new state-of-the-art-facility at Bray Lake, funded in part through the sale of Pine Lodge.

Planning officers’ recommendation was that planning permission for the scheme was granted, subject to securing on-site affordable housing.

The 45 homes are made-up of three two-storey terraced houses, four two-storey semi-detached houses and three blocks of flats, two of which are 2.5 storey and the third is three storey.

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dems, Clewer East) said she was concerned about how the new development fits into the ‘Victorian village feel of Hatch Lane’ known as ‘the Clewer corridor’.

She said some of the homes fronting Hatch Lane feel more like ‘a town centre development’.

Cllr Tsi also felt the officer’s report failed to demonstrate ‘a good understanding of the pressures on that road’ and that the proposed amenity space ‘fell short’ of the Royal Borough’s design guide principles.

She moved a motion to reject officer’s recommendations on the grounds that the scale and density of the scheme would cause damage and overdevelopment to the area, and that the design is not of a high standard.

Having visited the site Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) described the area as having ‘a lot of character’ and agreed that the density and appearance of the proposed scheme ‘would really knock that character for six’.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Beechcroft Developments Ltd, Guy Dixon said the scheme ‘will deliver high quality retirement housing, helping to meet the housing needs of the borough’.

The motion to refuse the application, against planning officers recommendations, was supported by six councillors, with two voting against the motion and one councillor abstaining.

Debbie Raven, chief executive of Thames Hospice, said: “We are disappointed with the decision, but are hopeful of a positive outcome in the future.

“We remain focussed on completing the build of our new hospice ready for opening in October 2020.”

Watch the full meeting here.