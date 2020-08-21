Windsor and Eton Society call for Guildhall conservation plan

A society which works to preserve historic buildings has called on the council to do more to protect Windsor Guildhall.

The Windsor and Eton Society says it is ‘extraordinary’ that there is no comprehensive plan in place to protect the Grade I listed building.

Opened in 1689 in Windsor High Street, the Guildhall was the site of Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 and Sir Elton John and David Furnish’s 2014 wedding.

Chris Aitken, vice chair of Windsor and Eton Society, told the Express: “What we want is a proper conservation plan out of which comes a maintenance plan for the Guildhall.

“There is no such thing which seems extraordinary.”

The society is particularly concerned about the ‘shocking dilapidated state’ of the first floor windows where water has been leaking for more than three years.

A report by the Royal Borough conservation officer in July 2017 said failure to repair the damage could result in windows being removed which would cause ‘significant loss of historic fabric’ to the building.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Windsor, said: “Last year the council did extensive works on the exterior wall to the Guildhall which were done very carefully and now the building is looking stunning.

“The doors were also painted to reflect the conservation history of the building. The council thinks it’s extremely important to keep it as a treasure for the community.

“We did this work also working with the Windsor and Eton Society.

She added: “I really appreciate the interest they [The Windsor and Eton Society] show in the historic buildings in Windsor and Eton. It’s wonderful to have such passionate supporters of our beautiful towns.”