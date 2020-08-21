Liberal Democrats call for review of parking policy

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Royal Borough to review its parking policy after town centre residents received fines for parking on yellow lines.

The party says a policy of traffic wardens not enforcing fines on vehicles with a valid residents’ permit parking on double yellow lines in residential areas during evenings and weekends has been in place for years.

Julian Tisi, former Windsor parliamentary candidate for the Lib Dems, said: “Long ago, residents were told by the council that single or double yellow lines in certain roads in the town centre would not be enforced between 5.30pm and 8.30am.

“It is unfair to start enforcement of these rules without first writing to residents to advise them of the change of policy.”

However Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury), cabinet member for parking, said the only time the council has relaxed restrictions was during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I’m shocked to hear suggestions residents should be able to park on yellow lines, which are there for safety and to stop inappropriate parking.

“As to historical policy, following a lax approach to various restrictions being introduced at the height of COVID, a press release in June stated that all parking restrictions would now be enforced again.

“There is sufficient parking in the central Windsor parking zone for the permits issued, as the permit holders and their visitor voucher users can park for free in most Windsor Royal Borough car parks in the evenings, to cater for any overflow.”

He added there is an ongoing full review into the borough-wide parking strategy.