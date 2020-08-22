Father calls for safety barriers after son falls in River Thames

A father is calling for better safety measures along the River Thames after his eight-year-old son ended up in the water.

Slough resident Waqas Butt visited Windsor with his wife and two children on Sunday when his eldest son, Junaid, was pushed into the water while feeding swans near the French Brothers office in Barry Avenue.

“It was a matter of three or four seconds, I heard my wife shout his name out so I looked back and she went running across so I followed her, and I saw my son’s head coming up from the water and that’s when it hit me that he’s inside,” said Waqas.

He added: “My son has been swimming for a few years so thankfully he was alert enough to turn himself around and start swimming back to the edge.”

Junaid suffered shock as a result of the fall but was able to make a full recovery.

Following the incident Waqas is calling for more barriers to be built along the river edge to help protect other families from experiencing similar ordeals.

“If they have got barriers in the riverbank area maybe having barriers all around would be worthwhile because it is not a huge walking path and it can always be a considered risk,” Waqas said.

The council said it would look into the incident but did not wish to comment further.