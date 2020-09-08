Windsor Castle staff protest against job and pension cuts

A silent protest was held outside Windsor Castle this morning (Tuesday) in response to threats of compulsory redundancy and ‘severe’ pension cuts.

PCS trade union which represents staff say household staff from the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) are facing an seven per cent cut to their non-contributory pension and more than 400 employees have been told they could face dismissal or re-engagement on other contracts if they refuse the pension cuts.

The union added that 104 staff members had already taken voluntary redundancy.

Mark Page, industrial officer at PCS trade union which represents Windsor Castle staff, said: “Loyal staff members should not be facing threats like this, even acknowledging the pandemic vulnerable staff believe the Royal Household has enough assets to ride out the financial storm having had record numbers of ticket sales and retail sales in recent years.

“Profits directly attributed to the very department the Royal Household is now penalising.”

The union said RCT is the only one of the five departments at the Royal Household to face redundancies and pension cuts and criticised it for not furloughing staff during the pandemic - which it believes could have saved money.

RCT staff are responsible for meeting and greeting visitors at Royal properties, security, ticket sales, retail sales, guided tours and customer services.

A RCT spokesperson said: “Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances of Royal Collection Trust, we have had to take a number of steps to reduce staff-related costs.

"As well as implementing a pay freeze and offering a voluntary severance programme to employees, we have just completed a period of consultation on a proposed reduction in pension contributions and will be discussing our response with the unions shortly.”