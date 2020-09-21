Hawker Hurricane designer celebrated in latest museum podcast

The latest podcast from the museum tells the story of Windsor’s own Sir Sydney Camm, who designed the Hawker Hurricane.

The aircraft played a significant part in the Battle of Britain, which was commemorated this week for the 80th anniversary.

Sir Sydney grew up in Alma Road and was a keen model aircraft designer, selling his wares to pupils at Eton College.

During the First World War he joined the GH Martinsdale Aeroplane Company and then, in 1922, the Hawker Engineering Company at Canbury Park Road in Kingston, rising from senior draughtsman to chief designer.

In the 1940 Battle of Britain Hurricanes shot down more enemy aircraft than the combined totals of all other aircraft and ground forces.

Over 14,000 were built, many at nearby Langley, and it remained in RAF front line service until 1947.

Becky Tabrar, museum arts and local studies officer at the Windsor and Royal Borough Museum said she’s been ‘pleasantly surprised’ by the reaction they have had to the podcast series.

She said: “The latest episode features interviews with local residents and the late mayor Eileen Quick.

“It’s a nice touch to have residents telling residents about the history of the borough.”

Visit www.windsormuseum.org.uk to listen to the podcast.