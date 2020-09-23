Call for Clewer and Dedworth residents to join community steering group

It is a joint partnership between the Royal Borough, Radian Group, Youth Engagement Services and the Community Learning and Skills Service.

Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer and Dedworth East) said: “This is such a great opportunity for Clewer and Dedworth residents to have their say, and be listened to, on what we want our community to be like in future years. It’s also a chance to get involved to make sure it happens.

“Let’s work together to create the community we want. Don’t be shy, make your views known and together we can ensure it happens.”

From this month five different groups will cover physical environment, health and wellbeing, community safety, employment and skills and community empowerment.

Each group will be comprised of residents, councillors and representatives from local charities and support services who will meet regularly throughout the year.

“The aim of these new groups is to empower people to get involved in projects and feel confident in sharing their ideas,” said Michelle Dawson, managing director of community services at Radian Group.

“By bringing residents together with local support services and councillors we hope to create great conversations that lead to positive outcomes for all,” she added.

Meetings will be held virtually in line with Government guidance on social distancing.

To find out more about joining a resident steering sub-group, contact Radian’s community development officer, Danielle Lane, at Danielle.lane@radian.co.uk or on 07880107269.