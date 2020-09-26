The virtual Windsor Festival enters its second week of events

The director of the Windsor Festival says people have been enjoying virtual events after it launched last week.

The annual festival went virtual this year due to the pandemic, bringing a host of cultural events directly into resident’s homes.

“We have had some lovely comments following the event with our patron HRH The Earl of Wessex,” Windsor Festival director Martin Denny said of the festival’s debut event.

“We have also had the thrill of recording a concert with Orpheus Sinfonia in the Guildhall,” he added.

Orpheus Sinfonia: A Celebration of Windsor will be broadcast on Wednesday.

“It was wonderful to hear live music again,” said Martin.

Also included in the festival’s programme is an evening concert with Classic FM and a musical recital by Nathan Meltzer, winner of the 2017 Windsor Festival’s International String Competition.

Speaking about the response the festival has received since turning virtual, Martin said: “We have had lots of email comments and comments on the website and YouTube likes on our videos so people seem to have been enjoying it very much.”

The festival runs until October 4 and residents can tune into watch an interview with authors Ben Collins and Charles Spencer as they discuss their books Aston Martin: The Story of a British Icon and historical book The White Ship.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers will also discuss the difficulties facing the Queen and Royal household this year and reveal secrets of the Netflix series The Crown.

“We are looking forward to the rest of the fortnight,” Martin said.