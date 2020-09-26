A Windsor pub owner has called new Government restrictions ‘very positive’

The owner of a group of pubs and bars in Windsor has welcomed new COVID-19 restrictions as ‘very positive.’

On Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new national restrictions as virus cases continue to rise across the country.

The new restrictions state that from yesterday (Thursday) all pubs and restaurants must close by 10pm, staff and customers must wear face masks at all times except when seated and only table service is permitted.

Pub owner Nicholas Bayldon-Pritchard said: “I think the new guidelines about masks staff have to wear and customers have to wear is a very positive thing.”

Nicholas owns the Fox and Castle in Old Windsor, the Horse and Groom on Castle Hill, the Queen Victoria and Piper Art Bar in Peascod Street and the Watermans Arms in Eton.

He said all the pubs except the Piper Art Bar had been closing at 9.30pm before the new restrictions were introduced.

“The Fox and Castle has benefited as it has a very, very large garden,” he said of the Old Windsor pub.

Speaking of the financial hit caused by the pandemic, Nicholas said: “It’s okay – it’s not great. We are not losing money – we were losing a significant amount during lockdown.

“At the end of the day it’s holding its own and people are being very compliant.

“We have very severe COVID measures – I think we are overdoing it but because we do that we have customers who feel safe.”