Petition launched to protect open spaces and adopted land from development

A petition has been launched to protect open spaces and adopted land in the Royal Borough from property developers.

Former Royal Borough councillor Ed Wilson launched the petition on Wednesday, September 30 and it has so far received 120 signatures.

He said: “For the last few years in West Windsor and especially the St Leonard’s Park area plots of land have been sold off at auction.

“We feel the council should be very clear with developers that this is land used for public benefit and it shouldn’t be obstructed with a fence or a house,” he added.

Mr Wilson wants the council to ensure all new planning applications are checked to ensure they don’t obstruct the public highway.

Last year Mr Wilson set up a petition to save Hemwood Dell, a privately-owned 2.45 acre site of ancient woodland at the top of Wolf Lane, after the land was put up for auction.

Several trees on Hemwood Dell have been protected by Tree Preservation Orders since the 1960s and it was listed as a designated conservation area in 2000.

“This council really doesn’t inspire much confidence in terms of telling developers that they can’t obstruct adopted land or build houses on it,” said Mr Wilson.

“What we really want is some clear direction from the council in terms of future development,” he added.

A spokesman from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “We will respond formally if the petition receives the number of signatures required for it to be discussed at full council.”

Visit www.petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/ProtectOpenSpace/ to view the petition.