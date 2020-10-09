Windsor Library reopens for browsing with new COVID-19 safety measures

Windsor Library is welcoming back residents for browsing and computer use after it reopened on Monday.

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions only a limited amount of staff are allowed on the library floor at one time, markings have been installed to help people social distance and all chairs have been removed to prevent people lingering in the library.

The ground floor is open for browsing including all fiction, children’s literature and most of the non-fiction books.

Vicki Wilson, library and resident service supervisor based in Windsor, said: “People are very excited when they’re coming in and books are flying off the shelves

“We have lots of large displays of lovely new books as lots of stock came in while we were closed.”

Computers are available for use but customers must book a slot online and are limited to 45 minute sessions.

During the lockdown, library staff hosted online storytime and craft sessions for children.

They also ran the Royal Borough COVID-19 emergency line to support shielding residents.

Some library staff are still working from home to help the town’s most vulnerable people.

“There are still vulnerable people out there who need to stay in,” Vicki said.

All returned items are quarantined for three days before returning to the shelves and protective screens have been installed at customer service areas.

“It’s really lovely to be back in the library,” she added.

The council is holding a consultation about its opening hours for all libraries within the Royal Borough.

Visit here to find out more.