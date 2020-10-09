Christmas light switch-on is cancelled due to COVID-19

Both the Windsor and Maidenhead Christmas light switch-ons will not be going ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the town centre manager says ‘lights will go up as normal’.

The annual spectacle featuring pantomime stars, fairground rides, live music and a fireworks display usually attracts hundreds of people to St Ives Road, Maidenhead and a similar event brings crowds to Peascod Street in Windsor.

But Paul Roach, Windsor, Eton and Ascot town manager, explained that at such a well-attended event social distancing is just not possible.

“The light switch-on event will not take place but the Christmas lights will go up as normal and the tree,” said Paul.

As well as the usual lights and the Christmas tree beside the Queen Victoria statue on Castle Hill and outside Maidenhead Town Hall, it is hoped businesses across the Royal Borough will get on board with

creating a Christmas shop display.

Paul said: “We are still trying to work out if there is a more appropriate way to do it, but at the moment what we normally do in terms of a live, very public, big event is definitely not happening because of the restrictions and the uncertainty.”

The council will also be running a programme of smaller scale events to lure people in.

Work to install the festive lights across the borough will begin as follows:

- Week commencing October 5 - Eton and Windsor

- Week commencing

October 12 - Maidenhead

- Week commencing

October 17 – Ascot

Businesses wanting to get involved in any online promotions should contact Maidenhead town manager Steph James at Steph.James@RBWM.gov.uk

Businesses can also sign up to My Royal Borough which will be posting hints and tips for a great Christmas despite the restrictions here

- Slough Borough Council announced in August that the annual bonfire night and Christmas Light switch-on would be cancelled.

The council will instead spread Christmas cheer with lights on lamposts and a 40ft tree in the High Street.