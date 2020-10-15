The Screen cinema at the Old Court remains open to visitors

An independent cinema is still offering ‘the opportunity for people to come’ for film screenings and is running at a reduced capacity to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

The Screen cinema, located at the Old Court in St Leonard’s Road, remains ‘unaffected’ by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as its doors remain open to moviegoers.

Martin Denny, director of the Old Court, said: “There is still the opportunity for people to come and we will welcome them.”

He added: “The seating is spacious and the cinema is a good, large space so people can feel comfortable.”

The cinema’s capacity has been reduced by around 60 per cent to comply with social distancing rules.

Last week the multiplex cinema chain Cineworld announced it was temporarily shutting its 127 sites in the UK from Thursday and numerous Odeon cinemas across the country will only open at the weekend.

The decision came as ticket sales fall amid rising COVID-19 infections and the latest film in the James Bond franchise – due to be released in November after it was postponed in April – pushed back its release date until next year.

“It’s sorry news about Cineworld and also Odeon’s restrictions on their openings although they are only temporary,” Martin said.

“As far as we are concerned we are unaffected and we will continue to operate our cinema programme as published and we are finding that people are coming but there is always room for more.”

