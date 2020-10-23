Teen's second haircut of her life to raise money for special needs charity

A teenager from Horton will be getting her hair cut for only the second time in her life, raising money for charity.

She will be donating around 26 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust, which creates wigs for young cancer survivors.

Elodie Morris-Hunt, 14-years old from Colne Bank, Stanwell Road, has not had her hair cut since she was eight. Her first and only haircut to date was also for charity.

The Express covered her first ever haircut in 2014, which raised £2,500 of the £2,000 target.

Now, six years later, her hair is back down to thigh length.

“I’m nervous and really excited because it’s been so long since I had a haircut. It’s so much hassle having this on my head,” said Elodie.

They had intended to arrange Elodie’s haircut in May, making it exactly six years since her last, but because of the lockdown, they were unable to do this.

Now they have arranged for Nikki's hairdressers in Wraysbury to cut the hair on October 29, for free.

The money Elodie will raise will go to Challengers, which provides play and activities for disabled people aged 2-25.

Elodie’s nephew, Toby, is autistic and has a close relationship with Challengers. He went there for preschool and now has respite care there.

Natasha Morris, Toby’s mother and Elodie’s sister-in-law, is also an ambassador for Challengers.

“We can’t fundraise like we normally would, and its respite service is only open with restricted numbers,” she said.

“It’s quite a challenge and we’re looking for all the support we can get. It’s so lovely that Elodie is raising money for her nephew.”

Elodie’s Just Giving page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3kaxu27