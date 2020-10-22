Royal Borough COVID-19 cases rise by more than 200 in a week

04:57PM, Thursday 22 October 2020
More than 200 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Royal Borough over the last week.
According to Government data, in the seven days from Wednesday, October 14 to Tuesday, October 20, 206 new positive tests were recorded, an increase of 33 on the previous week.
No deaths were recorded during this time period.
The total number of cases recorded in the Royal Borough since the outbreak began is 1,201.
