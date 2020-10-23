The Old Court receives grant in Government Cultural Recovery Fund

A community arts venue has been awarded an £83,000 grant in the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

The money will help ensure the Old Court in St Leonard’s Road can ‘survive into a brighter future.’

It is one of 588 cultural and creative organisations in England to receive a share of a £76 million investment from the Government.

It follows a £257 million previously awarded to 1,385 organisations from the Cultural Recovery Fund administered by Arts Council England.

Martin Denny, director of the Old Court, said: “This is a lifeline of funding for The Old Court, which is hugely welcome and very exciting for us. It will allow for our partial re-opening, enabling activity to support our provision for our local community, and crucially secure The Old Court’s long-term survival, with events and exhibitions as well as classes and community activities.”

The grant will enable the Old Court to partially re-open, embrace digital innovations and hire freelance performers to return to the venue.

“We are here, as Windsor’s community arts centre, to serve the needs of all residents, and to create cultural opportunity for artists, performers, and audiences. This support through the Cultural Recovery Fund will enable us survive into a brighter future,” Martin added.