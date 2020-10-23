Savill Garden sculpture display celebrates the natural world

A sculpture display at Savill Garden has been a ‘great success’.

A total of 66 sculptures of various sizes shaped as animals, fish and abstract people will be on display at the garden until November 3.

Over the last few years Savill Garden has teamed up with the Surrey Sculpture Society to put on a sculpture display.

“It has been a great success,” said John Anderson, the keeper of the gardens at Savill.

“We call it art in the garden and this year we are taking on the natural world and lots of pieces have been selected around that theme,” he added.

“The nice thing about art is it brings out different ideas and discussions. You might get ideas about what you’ll look forward to in your own garden,” said John.

“At the moment the autumn colour is pretty spectacular,” he added.

Savill Garden is open to those with pre-booked tickets.