Youngsters enjoy Halloween haunted house at Daniel Department Store

Youngsters had a 'fun and scary' experience at a haunted house in Windsor this week.

A walk through Halloween haunted house opened at Daniel Department Store in Windsor Yards on Saturday.

Those brave enough to enter were spooked with a misty graveyard, a creepy carnival and the cobwebbed walls of a mummy's chamber.

The house was free to enter and appropriate for all ages with a suggested donation to the Alexander Devine charity.

In line with the current COVID-19 guidelines, the haunted house is sterilised regularly and only one group may enter at a time.

Aaran Daniel, who works at the store, said: "A fun and scary experience for all who enter its creaky doors and brush past the sticky spider webs. The walk-through Halloween Haunted House is equipped with animated sounds and visuals which bring the adventure to life.

"We are very proud of our wonderful creative team who have spent a long time making this experience so special. We hope to spread some holiday fun just when we people really need it and are glad we have been able to put this event on in line with Government guidelines.

"A big thank you must go to Juman Rashid, Emma Greaves and Alex Revell for designing and building the experience and bringing the spook to our Department Store. A special mention also to Alexander Devine Hospice, a wonderful local cause we are happy to support whenever possible."

The Haunted House is still open tomorrow (Saturday) for anyone who missed out and there will also be Halloween face painting from 12-4pm.