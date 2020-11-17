Family smokehouse Bluegrass BBQ wins a Global Hospitality Award

In what has been a difficult year for the hospitality industry, a family-run Windsor smokehouse has won an award in this year’s Global Hospitality Awards.

Bluegrass BBQ in Castle Hill is an independent American BBQ smokehouse restaurant, which won the award for Best American Smokehouse in the UK.

The specialists in ‘low n slow’ American barbecue, using imported smokers, were also finalists in the National Breakfast and Brunch Awards earlier this year.

Owner Steve Brown is one of only a handful of Brits to have ever competed at the Jack Daniels Invitational Barbeque World Championship a few years back.

He and the team won second place for their brisket recipe, which is still used in Bluegrass BBQ smokehouse today.

The smokehouse is open every evening for takeaway, delivery and click and collect for Windsor and the surrounding area, and hopes to reopen in December.

Steve and Catherine said the were ‘thrilled’ to win the award for Best Smokehouse in the UK and are pleased to still be open for take away services during lockdown.