Santas dash from home to help Alexander Devine Children's Hospice

A family who lost their 12-year-old daughter to illness this year will take on the Alexander Devine’s fundraising Santa Dash in her memory.

In 2015, Sienna Manley from Windsor was diagnosed with of a rare life-limiting illness. Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service supported parents Ann and Gavin and provided specialist play sessions to Sienna.

“I always remember hearing so much laughter from our brave Sienna during her play sessions in what was an extremely stressful and worrying time for us all,” said Ann Manley.

Alexander Devine’s festive fun run is taking place on Sunday, November 29. In a virtual format, households and support bubbles can Santa-suit up, pick a 5km route and earn a snowflake medal.

Director of fundraising at Alexander Devine, Harjit Bola, said: “We also have those who physically aren’t able to do a Santa Dash and are coming up with ways to do it – one brilliant supporter is planning on a three-day stair climb challenge instead.

“This year, of all years, with the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our fundraising, we need the support of our local community.”

www.alexanderdevine.org/ santadash