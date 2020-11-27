Windsor's Coldstream Guardsmen aiding mass testing efforts in Liverpool

Soldiers from Windsor have been aiding the COVID-19 mass testing efforts in Liverpool.

Coldstream Guardsmen from Victoria Barracks have been aiding Liverpool’s city council by building test centres and carrying out tests.

During the first two weeks of the mass testing trial, more than a quarter of the city’s population has been tested.

Thanks to these tests, around 700 people have been identified as unknowingly carrying the virus, meaning they were then able to self-isolate.

The Windsor troops have also been joined in Merseyside by 1st Battalion Irish Guards, based in Hounslow.