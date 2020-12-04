Royal Borough seeking feedback on plans to improve public spaces outside Windsor Castle

Plans to improve public walkways and signage around Windsor Castle are out for consultation.

The council is seeking the views of residents, businesses and other groups on how the public spaces outside Windsor Castle can be improved.

The council’s four-week consultation, which was launched this week, aims to gather feedback on its plans to change some areas directly outside Windsor Castle, including parts of Castle Hill and St Albans Street.

Some of the proposed improvements include timed closure of Castle Hill to all vehicles during the day, adding a protective barrier near the Queen Victoria Statue, and widening pavements.

The aim of the changes is to draw in more visitors, increase visitor expenditure and improve economic growth in the town.

Councillor Gerry Clark, (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “Windsor Castle, and the surrounding area, are major assets within the Royal Borough attracting many visitors from near and far.

“As a world-class visitor destination, the castle attracts many visitors from all over the world who spend significant amounts of money while they’re here, and that benefits Windsor and the rest of the borough.

“This project is a result of the work we’ve carried out analysing visitor surveys, which showed high visitor satisfaction for the local shops. However, we feel we can further support local businesses to maximise their income, particularly from day visitors, while at the same time making the area a safer and more enjoyable space for everyone.”

The plans are being backed by the Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which has provided £1.55m in funding. The council will also be contributing a further £850,000.

Cllr Clark added: “The proposed improvements seek to make the most of the popularity of Windsor Castle for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

“We’re proposing to enhance the public space adjacent to the castle entrance, and to expand the pedestrian area for visitors.

“We can not only improve visitor safety but also create a more pleasant area for everyone, helping local businesses improve their offer by increasing the use of outdoor seating and dining.

“The improvements will also enhance the look and feel of the area, improving the overall experience for everyone, and this consultation is the first step towards making all of this happen.”

The consultation will run until Sunday, January 10.

It can be completed online by visiting consultprojectcentre.co.uk/windsor