'No local shops, no community' – Shoppers urged to buy local this Christmas

Windsor shoppers have been urged to ‘vote with their feet’ and shop local now the national lockdown has been lifted to keep the high streets thriving.

“Windsor has a lot of independent shops, some great offerings across a number of sectors, a plethora of cuisines and an incredible array of pubs for families to visit if they want to get out of the house,” said Paul Roach, Windsor’s town manager. “So it’s time to go out and support local.”

The Royal Borough has made changes to the town centre that will continue to create more room for social distancing, such as removing street furniture, extending the footpath and using bus, taxi and loading bays to create more room for pedestrians.

In the summer, a deep cleanse of toilets, lifts and other public-use infrastructure was completed to keep visitors safe ‘from the moment you step out of the car or bus’. Businesses have been working closely with the borough to make sure they are ready for Tier 2 restrictions.

To help people visiting the high street make the best of it, the Royal Borough has released its 24-page Christmas brochure, available online, detailing everything to do on a day out.

It has also set up the My Royal Borough website, which promotes all the stores with an online offering, for those who cannot get out and about.

Businesses are hoping to see significant footfall return. “We’re all guilty of shopping online when it’s necessary,” said Brian McCormack, owner of Snappy Snaps in Peascod Street. “The reality is that the more people do this, the worse off the high street will be.

“When things are going wrong or you’re uncertain about something, that’s when you need one-to-one service,” he said. “Sometimes online, you have no contact point with anyone.”

To keep customers safe, Snappy Snaps has COVID screens, wipes and insists that people gel their hands before coming in.

“We’re erring on the side of our more cautious customers,” said Brian.

Shopping in stores also supports businesses that serve local companies, such as Top Print, based in William Street, which does printing for restaurants.

“We all think we’re savvy when we shop around and get something 50p cheaper – but you get what you pay for,” said director Simon Garcia.

“If you shop local, you ensure my survival – and I will be there next year for you.”

Hanna-Joy Lewis, director of Creperie Club in St Leonard’s Road said she hopes people will come into the store to get a take out rather than ordering online.

She said: “The delivery company have a huge margin, they make a hefty profit. It’s always better if people come and collect.

“If we don’t have the local shops we’ve got no community, just empty stores and empty streets.”