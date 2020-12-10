Councillors sign letter attacking Government planning reforms

A number of Royal Borough councillors have signed an open letter attacking the Government’s proposed planning reforms.

Back in August, the Government launched a consulation on major plans to overhaul the planning system through a white paper titled ‘Planning for the Future’.

Councils have since responded to the potential changes, with central Government now in the process of collating feedback.

Among the alterations include the automating of some parts of the planning process, with planning permission being automatically granted to certain developments that fit within a ‘design code’.

The plans would also identify ‘growth’ areas which are suitable for major development, ‘renewal’ areas suitable for some development, and ‘protected’ areas, where development will be restricted.

The letter, written by CPRE, the countryside charity, and Friends of the Earth, claims the changes will lead to ‘an unacceptable loss of local democracy’ and ‘fail to tackle climate change’.

On the Royal Borough, independent councillors Cllr Neil Knowles, Lynne Jones, Jon Davey, Helen Price, and Wisdom and Carole Da Costa have all signed the letter, along with Liberal Democrat colleagues Simon Bond, Amy Tisi, Mandy Brar and Karen Davies.

A number of Tory councillors – including those in Wokingham and Buckinghamshire – have revolted against their party, however there are no signatures from Royal Borough Conservative members.

In Slough, deputy leader Cllr Sabia Akram of the Labour Party was the only elected member there to sign the letter.

The Government maintains that the proposals will ‘put local democracy at the heart of the planning process’.

But Cllr Knowles (WWRA, Old Windsor) has claimed they will result in a ‘railway train’ of developments and accused the white paper of lacking in ‘detail’.

“I would hate for people to feel disenfranchised and feel they have nowhere or no one to complain to about a development being thrown right next to them,” he said.

“Local voices, local opinion, people being heard and feeling that they matter because it is their community – we would start, with this, to have a complete disconnect between what goes on and what is built.

“There is nothing [in the white paper] you can hang your hat on. It is just statements but no detail."

He added: “The system that we have and the rules and regulations process, seems to work.

“Added to the changes to permitted development rules, it is going to be a railway train.”

Cllr Davey (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West), raised similar concerns. He said: “My concern is democratic. The more people you involve in a decision who have knowledge of the impact, the better the decision will be.

“What they are doing is taking away the power of locals to make decisions. It’s like ‘we will do what we like’. The developer will come in and do whatever they want to and all that sort of nonsense. It doesn’t fit right with me.”

Fellow party colleague and ward member Cllr Wisdom Da Costa cited climate change as a key issue, claiming that the Government has ‘missed an opportunity to save our planet’.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesman said: “These concerns are entirely unfounded and demonstrate a misunderstanding of our proposals.

“Our reforms to the planning system will protect our cherished countryside and green spaces for generations to come, ensuring local people agree which spaces should be protected and decisions on the greenbelt to remain with councils.

“The proposals will put local democracy at the heart of the planning process, allowing communities to exert real influence over both the location and design of development.”

Click here to view the letter, and here to look at the Government white paper.