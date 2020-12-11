Survey reveals women fear exercising alone at night in Windsor

A call has been made for immediate action to make women feel safer while exercising at night time in Windsor.

The town’s branch of the Women’s Equality Party carried out a survey where respondents were asked if they felt comfortable exercising alone after dark.

The results revealed that 72 per cent of the women who took part did not feel safe running alone outside at night.

More than half of the 82 respondents, 54 per cent, said they were afraid of being attacked or harassed at night, while 39 per cent raised concerns over poor lighting at the town's public parks.

Victoria Anderson-Adair, joint branch lead for the Women’s Equality Party Windsor branch said: “We were prompted to run the survey after we heard from several of our members that they felt unable to exercise after dark following the closure of indoor exercise spaces (during the second national lockdown).

“The results reveal a deep-seated fear for women in the area that permeates their lives beyond lockdown: simple acts such as walking home from work when it is dark, or exercising a dog were listed as times when they felt unsafe to be out alone.”

The survey also found that 52 per cent of women did not listen to music while exercising because they wanted to be aware of their surroundings.

The organisation is now calling for better lit roads and public parks, increased presence of community wardens and police and more running groups in the town to help women feel safer.

Ms Anderson-Adair added: “As a long-term goal, we want councillors and MPs to commit to real and sustained change that reduces the number of attacks on women throughout East Berkshire.

“The fear that women have voiced in this survey is real, and telling them that their fears are invalid will not remedy the situation.”

Councillor Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for resident and leisure services, with responsibility for Windsor, told the Express she has contacted the council’s parks team to raise the group’s concerns over poor lighting.

She also called for running groups to come forward if they are able to organise any exercising sessions for those affected in the survey.

“I really believe that exercise is not only good for our physical fitness but our mental health as well,” Cllr Rayner said.

“It’s important that people feel comfortable and they can exercise and I wholly support that.

“I really emphasise with people who have found there’s a barrier to running and I want to try and do all I can to help.”