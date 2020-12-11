Town centre 124-bedroom hotel will 'promote sustainable transport' for guests

A virtual consultation was held on Tuesday night over plans to build a 124-bedroom hotel in Windsor town centre.

The proposed development at 17/18 Peascod Street could also include a restaurant, bar and back of house facilities, and remodelling of the existing retail space.

Though the development would use some of the space of Boots, around 5,000 sq ft of the store will remain, leaving ‘a substantial store’.

The plans include a delivery area to reduce congestion caused by loading on the street. There is no parking except for a single disabled bay.

In the consultation, planning consultants and representatives of the Royal Borough discussed the plans.

When asked about parking, the team said they expected most people using the space to come via sustainable or public transport – and that they wished to promote this. As such, the site will include cycle parking.

A decision on the hotel operator will be made early in the new year. The hotel is predicted to be open by late 2022 or early 2023.

To see more information on the development, visit www.peascodstreet.co.uk/virtual-exhibition