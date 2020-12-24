Vaccines rolled out at Windsor Racecourse

Vaccines were rolled out in the Royal Borough yesterday with two new vaccination sites – including one at Windsor Racecourse.

A clinic at Windsor Racecourse began delivering the first doses of the vaccine to the residents of Windsor, while the first Maidenhead residents started to get their doses at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Those receiving the vaccine are in the 80 and over age group, as they are at greatest risk of harm from the virus.

They have all been contacted by their GP practices in recent days to arrange their appointments.

The first vaccines to be delivered nationwide were on December 8 through ‘hospital hubs’, as only acute hospitals had the necessary cold storage facilities to keep the virus at minus 70 degrees centigrade.

Since then the vaccine programme has been rolled out through GP practices working together as Primary Care Networks.

Dr Huw Thomas is a GP and NHS East Berkshire CCG’s interim place-based clinical lead for the Royal Borough.

“Vaccination remains one the most important contributors to public health,” he said. “All of us here today are honoured to play a part in protecting our local residents.”