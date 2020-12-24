Tributes paid to 'quietly great' former independent councillor

A former independent councillor who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to represent the people of west Windsor has died at the age of 83.

John Fido spent more than five years as the West Windsor Residents’ Association’s councillor for the old Clewer North ward.

He was one of the founding members of the New Windsor Community Centre in the 1960s and played an integral role in the charity work of the Windsor St George Rotary Club.

Councillor Wisdom Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West) described John as a ‘quietly great’ representative of the community.

He said: “John and the WWRA Councillors achieved much over decades, usually behind the scenes, for residents in West Windsor, Clewer, and Dedworth.

“John helped found and build the New Windsor Community Centre (NWCA) in Hanover Way in the late 60s, which is still helping the community today.

“He will be missed but, it is up to us, you and I, to now carry forward and build upon the work of these quietly great councillors.”

John stepped away from local politics in 2015 after recovering from a serious illness which saw him spend three weeks in intensive care at Wexham Park Hospital.

He had worked alongside fellow independent councillors John Penfold and Cynthia Endacott to give the west Windsor community a strong voice within the Royal Borough.

Chris Davies, from the Rotary Club of Windsor St George, described John as one of the most amazing people he had met and praised his contribution to the rotary club and the Royal Borough.

His achievements as a rotarian included raising £12,000 to deliver clean water to a region in Tanzania.

The club’s former president said: “Windsor St. George’s legacy with all thanks to John is that the £12,000 provided two boreholes and three shallow wells so that a population of over 6,000 people, now have clean drinking water.”

John died on Thursday, December 17 and is survived by his beloved wife, Daphne, and daughters Debbie and Rachel.