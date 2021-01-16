Christmas tree chipping raises £7,000 for Hospice

Thames Hospice and Windsor Lions Club joined forces to carry out a first-time project to collect Christmas trees from the streets.

Residents were invited to book a collection via the Thames Hospice website in return for a donation – raising more than £7,000 overall.

Vans patrolled the streets of Windsor, Datchet, Eton and the Ascot area collecting the trees from outside residential properties. Together, the charities removed and chipped over 450 trees.

As well as raising much-needed funds, the project made eco-friendly use of the collections. The chippings were used by Blue Acre Stables to make their rescued horses more comfortable.