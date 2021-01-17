Windsor certified as 'Plastic Free Community' by Surfers Against Sewage

Windsor has received recognition for the work it has done to reduce the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

The town has been awarded ‘Plastic Free Community’ status by marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), joining a network of over 700 communities across the UK.

Registering with the SAS Plastic Free Communities movement, Plastic Free Windsor pulled together key organisations and businesses in the town to put in place a plastic free plan.

The first events began in 2018 with the Urban Mermaid and Plastic Free Christmas Fayre, stretching to the approval of the Single-Use Plastics Strategy by the Royal Borough in December 2020.

In the two years since the campaign started, 12 Windsor businesses have signed-up as Plastic Free Champions and each removed at least three pieces of single use plastic from their products or operations.

More than 15 Windsor and Eton schools and 12 community groups have also been involved.

“We are not a completely plastic-free town, but we have the foundation and ambition to make a real difference,” said Phil Norris of Plastic Free Windsor. “This will mean a cleaner river for local wildlife, litter-free parks, less waste going to recycling or incineration, and a greener future.”

Rachel Yates, SAS Plastic Free Communities project officer, said: “It’s great to see the work that Windsor has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to refill and reuse.

“Every step communities and the individuals in them take is a step towards tackling the problem at source, challenging our throwaway culture and encouraging the habit and system changes we need to see.”

Any business, school, community group, or individual that wants to get involved in reducing the impact of plastic waste is invited to get in touch with Plastic Free Windsor at plasticfreewindsor@gmail.com